DUBAI Jan 8 State oil giant Saudi Aramco
confirmed on Friday that it has been studying various
options to list in capital markets.
The firm said in a statement that the options included the
listing "of an appropriate percentage of the company's shares
and/or the listing of a bundle (of) its downstream
subsidiaries".
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Economist
magazine in a transcript of an interview released on Thursday
that the Saudi government was considering whether to sell shares
in Aramco as part of a privatisation drive to raise money in an
era of cheap oil.
