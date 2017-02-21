GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, was not immediately available for comment.
Saudi authorities are aiming to list up to 5 percent of the world's largest oil producer on both the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and one or more international markets in an IPO that could raise $100 billion.
The listing is the centerpiece of a Saudi Arabian government plan to transform the kingdom by enticing investment and diversifying the economy away from reliance on oil. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th