KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 31 China has shown
interest in opening its stock markets to Saudi Aramco when the
national oil giant conducts an initial public offer of its
equity, the kingdom's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on
Wednesday.
"For sure, all the stock markets in every country we visit,
and every country whose officials visit us, are very keen and
wish the most valuable and most important company in the world
to be listed on their markets," Falih told the Saudi-owned
al-Arabiya television channel during a visit to China.
"It is normal that China discusses these options and for
sure we will take it into consideration," he said, adding that
no details had been discussed so far.
Under sweeping economic reforms, the Saudi government plans
to offer up to 5 percent of Saudi Aramco for sale, possibly
raising tens of billions of dollars; Saudi officials have
estimated the company's total value at over $2 trillion.
Officials have said Saudi Aramaco might obtain multiple
listings in Riyadh and other markets such as London and New
York. The Saudi bourse alone might be too small to absorb such a
giant offer.
Falih told Reuters last week that Riyadh hoped to conduct
the IPO by early 2018 and that an international listing had not
yet been decided. There are no plans for Aramco to take on a
strategic partner, he said.
On Wednesday, he said the IPO was still being studied
carefully. "All I can say is that it is under study and it will
be the most successful and best listing in the world."
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Louise Heavens)