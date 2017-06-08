LONDON, June 8 A change in UK listing rules for
a potential initial public offering of oil giant Saudi Aramco
would be "highly inappropriate", fund manager Royal London said
on Thursday, adding it would lobby strongly against such a move.
"Any attempt to bend the listing rules in order to
facilitate the IPO of Saudi Aramco is highly inappropriate and
flagrantly ignores the principles which the UK’s listing rules
were designed to defend," Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate
governance manager at Royal London, said in a statement.
Exchanges around the world are vying for a piece of Saudi
Aramco's IPO, expected to be the largest in history.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)