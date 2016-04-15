DUBAI, April 15 An oil refining joint venture
between national oil firm Saudi Aramco and China's
Sinopec has obtained a $4.7 billion syndicated loan
to refinance shareholder funds used for its construction, the
venture said on Friday.
Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co (Yasref), owned 62.5
percent by Aramco and the rest by Sinopec, said the unsecured
loan was obtained from 26 local, regional and international
financial institutions, and was oversubscribed.
Yasref, which operates a 400,000 barrel per day refinery
next to the Red Sea, began working at full capacity last July.
In December, bankers told Reuters that Yasref was seeking the
loan to replace some cash which Aramco had invested to build it,
so that Aramco could use the money elsewhere.
The new loan includes a U.S. dollar-denominated, seven-year
term facility totalling $3.1 billion from 17 regional and
international institutions, priced at a margin of 105 basis
points over the London interbank offered rate, Yasref said.
It also includes a seven-year term facility of 6 billion
Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion) from nine local financial
institutions, at a margin of 100 bps over the Saudi interbank
offered rate.
