RIYADH, June 28 Saudi Aramco has agreed a deal
with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) to set up a
joint oil-to-chemicals project in the Red Sea city of Yanbu,
Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.
SABIC has previously said the proposed project could cost as
much as $30 billion and would process petrochemicals directly
from crude oil instead of first refining the oil into products
such as naphtha.
It is the first time the two companies have teamed up to
build a joint project in Saudi Arabia.
