KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 7 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has extended bidding for dredging and
reclamation work at its marine terminal in Ras al-Khair by
almost one month, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The extension, pushing out the submission date to Sept. 29
from Aug. 31, was given after potential bidders asked for more
time to prepare offers, the sources said.
However, some bidders are expected to ask Aramco for several
more weeks after the company requested this week additional
content be included in submissions, one of the sources added on
condition of anonymity.
The project is the first phase of a huge ship repair and
shipbuilding complex in the east of the country seen as key in
the kingdom's economic transformation plan.
Nine bidders are planning to participate including Boskalis
, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, and
Jan de Nul, among others.
Saudi Aramco said it did not comment on rumour or
speculation, while Boskalis declined to comment and Jan de Nul
did not comment. A spokeswoman for Hyundai E&C said the company
planned to enter the next round of bids.
The project at the eastern Saudi port of Ras al-Khair will
be operated by a joint venture between Aramco, the National
Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), United Arab
Emirates-based Lamprell and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries.
Two sources said the infrastructure would be developed by
Aramco before the project as a whole was handed over to the
joint venture.
Saudi Aramco has said it expects the complex, which is
projected to create 80,000 jobs and allow Saudi Arabia to reduce
its imports by $12 billion as well as increase gross domestic
product by $17 billion, will be fully operational by 2021.
Under a sweeping economic reform programme announced
recently, Aramco is to play a big role in developing industrial
projects as Saudi Arabia tries to diversify its economy beyond
reliance on oil exports.
