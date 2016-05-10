DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia May 10 Saudi Aramco's oil
production is trending slightly upwards in 2016 because of
growth in demand, chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.
The company will expand its capacity in future if that is
needed, but for the time being its maximum sustainable output
capacity is 12 million barrels per day and the nation's total
capacity is 12.5 million bpd, he told reporters.
Nasser said the expansion of the company's Khurais oilfield
would come on stream in 2018.
He also said there was a big drop in oil output among
non-conventional and even other conventional producers.
Mohammed al-Qahtani, senior vice-president for upstream
operations, said Aramco expected to operate between 211 and 214
oil and gas drilling rigs this year.
That would be roughly flat from last year, according to
previous data from the company.
