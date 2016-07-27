KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 27 Foreign
engineering companies have bid to build Saudi Aramco's
clean fuels project at the state oil giant's Ras
Tanura refinery, industry sources told Reuters.
The bid deadline was July 17 for the $2 billion-plus scheme
which will remove sulphur from refined oil products and is part
of a drive by the kingdom to meet stricter environmental
standards in export markets.
The project is split into two packages, one which includes
the clean fuels units and the other for the supporting utilities
and offsites.
Companies which bid for both packages, sources said, were:
-Japan's JGC
-South Korea's GS
-Hyundai Engineering and Construction
-Samsung Engineering
-Tecnicas Reunidas
Companies that only bid for the utilities and offsites
package were:
-UK's Petrofac
-India's Larsen and Toubro
Saudi Aramco does not discuss ongoing business plans, it
said in response to a Reuters emailed query.
Both Samsung Engineering and Hyundai Engineering &
Construction confirmed they had bid for both packages but
declined to give other details.
A spokesman for JGC in Yokohama said the company is
interested in the project, but declined to comment on whether or
not it bid.
Petrofac and GS Engineering & Construction Corp declined to
comment.
Tecnicas Reunidad declined to comment while Larsen and
Toubro did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
The Ras Tanura project, including a naphtha hydrotreater,
was to be part of a second phase of upgrades to Aramco's
refineries and was originally due to go on stream in 2016.
There had been fears the project would be scrapped, part of
a long list of schemes scrapped by global oil majors which have
been paring back investments to cope with lower oil prices.
This was not helped by the fact there have been at least
three rounds of bidding for the project.
However, Saudi Aramco has said it is proceeding with its key
projects. Chief Executive Amin Nasser saying last week it was
evaluating the project at its largest and oldest oil refinery in
Ras Tanura.
Last week, Aramco signed deals to build a 50-billion riyal
($13.33 billion) plus gas project in Fadhili and has said more
projects are in the pipeline to keep up with growing gas demand
needs for power generation and industry.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
