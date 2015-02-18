Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI Feb 18 State oil giant Saudi Aramco is talking to banks about taking a $10 billion loan for general business purposes, according to two banking sources aware of the matter, with one saying the deal could close by the end of the month.
Local and international banks are holding discussions with the company, which is the world's biggest oil exporter, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.