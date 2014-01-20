DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia real estate firm Dar
Al Arkan posted an 8.9 percent increase in
fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analyst forecasts
despite higher margins on property sales and lower costs.
The company made a profit of 156.8 million riyals ($41.81
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 144 million
riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Dar Al Arkan
would make a quarterly profit of 250.4 million riyals.
Dar Al Arkan 2013's net profit was 681.5 million riyals.
This compares with a profit of 988.5 million riyals in 2012.
The firm blamed the drop in annual profit on lower property
sales and a decline in non-operating income.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
