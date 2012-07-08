(Adds activists report, Interior ministry, background)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 8 A prominent Shi'ite
Muslim cleric wanted for "sedition" was arrested in Saudi
Arabia's Eastern Province late on Sunday after being shot in the
leg by police in an exchange of fire, the Interior Ministry
said.
Activists said reports that Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr had been
arrested prompted demonstrations in the mostly Shi'ite Qatif
region of the Eastern Province, which has been the focal point
of protests alleging discrimination, and where the cleric was
seen as a leading radical.
Shi'ite activists and websites reported that at least two
men had been killed in the protests, but there was no
independent confirmation of the deaths and a government
spokesman was not immediately able to comment on the reports of
demonstrations or casualties.
"When the aforementioned person and those with him tried to
resist the security men and initiated shooting and crashed into
one of the security patrols while trying to escape, he was dealt
with in accordance with the situation and responded to in kind
and arrested after he was wounded in his thigh," the state news
agency reported, citing Major General Mansour Turki, an Interior
Ministry spokesman.
Turki said Nimr , who was accused of sedition , had been taken
to hospital.
Tawfiq al-Seif, a Shi'ite community leader, said reports of
the arrest had sparked protests in the village of Awamiya, which
is in the Qatif district.
An activist in Awamiya said he had witnessed a protest march
of thousands of people and that he had seen 20 injured in a
clash with riot police.
Activists from the Eastern Province, where most of Saudi
Arabia's Shi'ites live, posted pictures on the Internet of a
grey-bearded man they identified as Nimr inside a vehicle. He
was covered with what appeared to be a blood-stained white
blanket.
Sheikh Nimr's brother said the cleric was detained by police
while driving from a farm to his house in al-Qatif.
"They (police) took him from his car and blood can be seen
near his car," said his brother Mohammed al-Nimr.
"He had been wanted by the Interior Ministry for a couple of
months because of his political views. In the past couple of
months he has adopted a lot of Shi'ite issues and expressed his
views on them, demanding their rights," Nimr's brother added.
RADICAL CLERIC
Nimr was previously detained for several days in 2004 and
2006, his brother said.
American diplomats who met Nimr in August 2008 described him
as a second-tier figure in Saudi Shi'ite politics, but one who
was growing in popularity, according to two contemporary
diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks.
In January 2008, he gave a sermon calling for the creation
of a "righteous opposition front", said the cables.
The cleric represents a more radical strain among Saudi
Shi'ites, who feel the community's established leaders have
failed to make headway with ending what they see as systematic
discrimination.
"The general feeling is that (older leaders) couldn't
deliver what they promised or what the government promised them.
Then there was Nimr who could represent the radical forces - the
forces that deny the state has the ability to follow its
promises. That's why a good part of the new generation have
listened to him," said Seif.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and a key
U.S. ally, has largely escaped the kind of protests that have
toppled four Arab heads of state since last year.
Shi'ites say they struggle to get government jobs or
university places, that their neighbourhoods suffer
under-investment and that their places of worship are often
closed down. The government denies charges of discrimination.
Small and sporadic protests had taken place in the Eastern
Province, where the oil sector is concentrated and where most of
the kingdom's Shi'ites live, leading to four deaths earlier this
year.
The protests have been centred in Qatif, an oasis district
on the Gulf coast consisting of the town also named Qatif and
fishing and farming villages. No protests have been reported in
recent months in al-Ahsa, the other main Shi'ite population
centre in the Eastern Province.
A government census from 2001 showed there were just over a
million Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia. However an International
Crisis Group report from 2005 said they numbered around two
million.
In January, the kingdom ordered the arrest of 23 Shi'ites in
Eastern Province accused of being responsible for unrest that
had led to shootings and protests in previous weeks.
(Reporting by Asma Al Sharif; Writing and additional reporting
by Angus McDowall in London; editing by Sami Aboudi and
Christopher Wilson)