Sept 2 Saudi Arabia has arrested 88 people plotting "terrorist" attacks at home and abroad, Al Arabiya television reported on Tuesday, citing the interior ministry.

The ministry said the suspects had been monitored for months before their arrest and "were on the verge of carrying out operations". Fifty-nine had been detained previously, it added.

