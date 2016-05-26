(Repeats story published on Thursday with no changes to text)
* Saudi offers more oil to Asia after field maintenances
* Some buyers say Arab Extra Light price uncompetitive vs
UAE oil
* Output from Shaybah oilfield to hit 1 mln bpd in next 2
weeks
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 26 Saudi Arabia is offering extra
crude to customers in Asia, a sign the world's largest oil
exporter does not intend to cut output as it battles for market
share with other top producers.
Saudi's offers of more oil come after it recently completed
maintenance programmes that had reduced supplies from some
fields during the second quarter, traders said. The kingdom will
also soon increase its Arab Extra Light crude output in an
expansion of the Shaybah oilfield.
But some Asian refiners said they are not rushing to buy
more Arab Extra Light after Aramco raised the oil's official
selling price (OSP) by 80 cents a barrel in June, making it more
expensive relative to similar Abu Dhabi grades.
In a market that still has the most growth potential and in
which many producers, including Iran, Iraq and Russia, are
trying to increase sales, that does not portend well for Saudi
Arabia as it begins to bring new output online in June.
"It will be challenging (for Saudi Arabia). One of the
things that will come into play is whether they will start
cutting OSPs to attract customers and keep volumes intact," said
Sushant Gupta, downstream oil analyst at energy consultancy Wood
Mackenzie in Singapore.
State oil company Saudi Aramco plans to ramp up output from
the Shaybah field over the next two weeks to 1 million barrels
per day (bpd), fully utilising its expanded capacity, Saudi
media reported on Thursday, quoting the company's chief
executive.
This month, Saudi Aramco has asked at least two Asian
refiners if they will lift more oil in June on top of contract
volumes, two trading sources familiar with the matter said.
However, "their latest OSP is not attractive to refineries,"
a trader with an Asian refiner said, adding that grades from the
United Arab Emirates, of quality similar to Arab Extra Light,
were more competitively priced.
A second trader with an Asian refiner said: "Refining
margins are so-so, so I don't think there is a big drive to take
more prompt oil."
Complex refining margins in Singapore have risen slightly
from five-year lows touched earlier in May, with ample fuel
supplies continuing to cap refiners' profits.
Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment on any offers made to Asian refiners.
Iran and Iraq have also said they will increase output,
slimming hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) will agree to any long-term plan to curtail
supplies when it meets in Vienna next week.
Russia's oil shipments to China hit a record in April, as it
took the top spot as largest crude exporter - ahead of Saudi
Arabia - to the world's No.1 energy consumer for the second time
this year.
Iran said on Sunday it aims to raise its exports to 2.2
million bpd by mid-summer after it cut June prices to Asia to
the biggest discounts to Saudi and Iraqi oil since 2007-2008.
Iraq said its exports have hit an all-time high of 3.9
million bpd on increased output from southern fields, and that
it is still on track to triple production by 2020.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting
by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue)