By Florence Tan and Judy Hua
SINGAPORE/BEIJING Dec 8 Asian refiners say
they have little appetite for the extra barrels of crude that
top exporter Saudi Arabia is putting on the market as they
already face poor profits amid slowing growth in global demand
for oil products.
Saudi Arabia has boosted output to over 10 million barrels
per day (bpd) to feed increased demand from consuming countries,
a senior Saudi official said on Wednesday.
That is an increase of 600,000 bpd from October, and as most
Saudi oil exports go to Asia, most of the additional supply
should flow east.
Source at many refiners in the region, however, said they
had not requested cargoes from the kingdom in addition to what
they are committed to buy.
Need for heating in winter in the northern hemisphere may
raise demand by a few cargoes, industry sources said. But the
Saudi increase is enough to fill 10 very large crude carriers
(VLCCs), the world's largest oil ships, every month.
"Asian refiners are not taking extra Saudi barrels as crude,
averaging at $110 a barrel this year, is expensive while the
economic prospects are not that great," said Alex Yap, an
analyst at FACTS Global Energy.
The Saudi output figure, the highest for the kingdom in
decades, was greeted with some scepticism by analysts. Some ask
why the kingdom would raise output just as Libyan output
recovers from civil war and when Europe's debt crisis has
weakened the outlook for demand.
The increase in Saudi supply is about 60 percent of the
growth in global oil demand that the IEA expects for the whole
year and about half of the total growth of 1.25 million barrels
per day it expects for 2012.
CHINA
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer and the
driver of growth for most of the decade, is buying a little
more.
At least one refiner in China so far has taken in an extra 1
million barrels of crude for December on top of its term
commitment. But that's just over 33,000 barrels per day, a
fraction of the extra volume Saudi Arabia says it is pumping.
Top Chinese refineries are expected to maintain their
December crude throughput, a Reuters poll showed. The 12 plants,
which account for nearly a third of China's capacity, plan to
process 2.93 million bpd of crude this month, the same as in
November, which was the highest level in a year.
"Everyone wants to sell more," a Chinese trader said.
"Saudis, Iranians - and China is already taking more from Iraq."
According to customs data, China's imports from Saudi Arabia
rose 11 percent year-on-year to 977,690 bpd in the
first 10 months of this year, accounting for 19.5 percent its
total imports.
CUTTING RUNS
Many other Asian refiners are buying less.
GS Caltex, South Korea's second-biggest refiner, and
Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore
Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp have begun reducing
runs, while others may follow suit.
Profits for processing Dubai crude at a complex refinery in
Singapore slumped by half to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1
from a month earlier and have deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on
average in the last 15 days, Reuters data show.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has eaten into the potential
profits refiners might make in January by boosting premiums on
its crude to an eight-year high.
"It's a tricky situation for us because refining margins
have not been great, and premiums have been very high. I'm not
sure why Saudi Arabia did that," said a north Asian refiner.
The rise in prices is encouraging refiners to minimise their
purchases of Saudi oil. They are likely to request the lowest
volume permitted without breaking contracts, about 10 percent
less than stipulated, industry sources have said.
"It is getting harder for us to take incremental offers by
Saudi if OSPs (official selling prices) get so high," a trader
with a north Asian refiner said.
Adding to their woes, other big Middle East producers are
likely to follow the Saudi increases and hike prices for their
own oil to Asian buyers.
