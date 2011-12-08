* Little appetite due to poor profits, poor growth outlook

* Many say they haven't requested for additional barrels

* Some refiners pare runs due to sliding margins

By Florence Tan and Judy Hua

SINGAPORE/BEIJING Dec 8 Asian refiners say they have little appetite for the extra barrels of crude that top exporter Saudi Arabia is putting on the market as they already face poor profits amid slowing growth in global demand for oil products.

Saudi Arabia has boosted output to over 10 million barrels per day (bpd) to feed increased demand from consuming countries, a senior Saudi official said on Wednesday.

That is an increase of 600,000 bpd from October, and as most Saudi oil exports go to Asia, most of the additional supply should flow east.

Source at many refiners in the region, however, said they had not requested cargoes from the kingdom in addition to what they are committed to buy.

Need for heating in winter in the northern hemisphere may raise demand by a few cargoes, industry sources said. But the Saudi increase is enough to fill 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), the world's largest oil ships, every month.

"Asian refiners are not taking extra Saudi barrels as crude, averaging at $110 a barrel this year, is expensive while the economic prospects are not that great," said Alex Yap, an analyst at FACTS Global Energy.

The Saudi output figure, the highest for the kingdom in decades, was greeted with some scepticism by analysts. Some ask why the kingdom would raise output just as Libyan output recovers from civil war and when Europe's debt crisis has weakened the outlook for demand.

The increase in Saudi supply is about 60 percent of the growth in global oil demand that the IEA expects for the whole year and about half of the total growth of 1.25 million barrels per day it expects for 2012.

CHINA

China, the world's second-largest oil consumer and the driver of growth for most of the decade, is buying a little more.

At least one refiner in China so far has taken in an extra 1 million barrels of crude for December on top of its term commitment. But that's just over 33,000 barrels per day, a fraction of the extra volume Saudi Arabia says it is pumping.

Top Chinese refineries are expected to maintain their December crude throughput, a Reuters poll showed. The 12 plants, which account for nearly a third of China's capacity, plan to process 2.93 million bpd of crude this month, the same as in November, which was the highest level in a year.

"Everyone wants to sell more," a Chinese trader said. "Saudis, Iranians - and China is already taking more from Iraq."

According to customs data, China's imports from Saudi Arabia rose 11 percent year-on-year to 977,690 bpd in the first 10 months of this year, accounting for 19.5 percent its total imports.

CUTTING RUNS

Many other Asian refiners are buying less.

GS Caltex, South Korea's second-biggest refiner, and Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp have begun reducing runs, while others may follow suit.

Profits for processing Dubai crude at a complex refinery in Singapore slumped by half to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1 from a month earlier and have deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in the last 15 days, Reuters data show.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has eaten into the potential profits refiners might make in January by boosting premiums on its crude to an eight-year high.

"It's a tricky situation for us because refining margins have not been great, and premiums have been very high. I'm not sure why Saudi Arabia did that," said a north Asian refiner.

The rise in prices is encouraging refiners to minimise their purchases of Saudi oil. They are likely to request the lowest volume permitted without breaking contracts, about 10 percent less than stipulated, industry sources have said.

"It is getting harder for us to take incremental offers by Saudi if OSPs (official selling prices) get so high," a trader with a north Asian refiner said.

Adding to their woes, other big Middle East producers are likely to follow the Saudi increases and hike prices for their own oil to Asian buyers. (Additional reporting Risa Maeda in Tokyo, Aizhu Chen in Beijing, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul, Francis Kan in Singapore, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb and Jane Baird)