DOHA Dec 20 Saudi security forces killed four
militants in a clash in Awamiya region on Saturday, the Interior
Ministry said.
The troops raided a militant hideout in Awamiya town and
killed the four in an exchange of fire.
The dead were behind the killing of a member of the security
forces and wounding of another last Sunday, a ministry spokesman
said, quoted by the Saudi state news agency SPA. They included
the leader of that attack, it said.
Awamiya has been the focal point of unrest among Saudi
Shi'ites since protests in early 2011 calling for an end to
discrimination against the minority sect and for democratic
reforms in the Sunni monarchy.
More than 20 people have been killed in the unrest since
then, most of them local people shot in incidents that police
have described as exchanges of fire. Shi'ite rights activists
say some of those killed were shot dead while peacefully
protesting, which the government denies.
Saudi Shi'ites complain it is harder for them to get
government jobs than Sunnis, or to build places of worship, and
the kingdom's state-employed clergy use abusive language to
describe their sect in sermons and religious text books.
The government denies discrimination and has accused Shi'ite
activists involved in attacks on security officers or protests
as working on behalf of a foreign power, widely understood to
mean Iran. The activists and Tehran deny that.
