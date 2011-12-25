Dec 25 Saudi Arabia will soon allow
foreign airlines to fly domestic routes, its aviation regulator
said on Sunday, opening the market beyond state-owned Saudi
Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and private National Air Services,
which struggled to meet demand.
The General Authority for Civil Aviation said in a statement
carried by the state news agency it will let both local and
foreign companies apply for licences to run domestic flights by
the end of the Islamic month of Safar, roughly late January.
The decision comes six weeks after King Abdullah split the
responsibility for the aviation sector from the Defence
Ministry, appointing Prince Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohammed
al-Saud, a former deputy aviation minister, as head of the newly
independent General Authority for Civil Aviation.
The new authority comes directly under the aegis of King
Abdullah, which some analysts interpreted as meaning it will
have more power to institute reforms.
In April, the advisory Shoura Council recommended that the
kingdom study allowing Gulf airline carriers to operate in the
Middle East's largest economy.
Saudia and National Air Services, a lower-cost private
carrier, now serve a domestic market of around 27 million
people, but with a price cap on domestic flights private
airlines have struggled with their profit margins.
Last year a third carrier, Sama Airlines, was forced to
suspend its operations. By contrast Saudia receives fuel at
subsidised prices, allowing it to continue to serve the domestic
market despite the ceiling on ticket costs.
Saudia is also moving through a slow process of
privatisation, which was started in 2006 by splitting the
carrier into six units with a view to selling each separately.
Saudi Airlines Cargo has already been partly privatised
while the ground handling services unit was merged last year
with National Handling Services and Attar Travel Company.
Earlier this year the airline said it hopes to hold a
much-delayed initial public offering of its catering service,
which is estimated to be worth up to $540 million.
