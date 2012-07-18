By Asma Alsharif and Praveen Menon
| RIYADH/DUBAI, July 18
RIYADH/DUBAI, July 18 Saudi Arabia's push
towards an open skies policy is attracting the interest of major
airlines in the Gulf and raising hopes that poor service and
overbooked flights that have characterised air travel across the
country cou l d soon be a thing of the past.
More than 54 million passengers passed through Saudi
Arabia's 27 airports last year, according to data from the
General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), rising 13.6 percent
from 2010.
But the kingdom, the biggest Arab economy and the largest
country in the Gulf geographically, still has one of the
smallest airline networks i n the region relative to its size.
Saudi Arabian Airlines, the national carrier, and private
low-budget carrier National Air Services (NAS) are the only
options for flying within the country and they are struggling to
keep up with demand.
This is in sharp contrast to neighbours such as the United
Arab Emirates, where Emirates airlines and Etihad
Airways have made their mark internationally. Q atar, a much
smaller state compared to Saudi, is also in fierce competition
to grab Gulf air travel demand with its national carrier.
"Saudi is a big market with huge distances to cover," said
John Stickland, director of UK-based JLS Consulting.
"It's still moving cautiously but undoubtedly they are
looking at what's happening around them in the Gulf aviation
market and realising that it's not logical to keep a strategy of
just supporting the national carrier."
Licensed foreign carriers for now can only fly in and out of
Saudi Arabia not within. Riyadh has announced it would allow new
carriers to operate in the kingdom and would grant licenses for
the right to operate both local and international flights.
This month, GACA said 14 companies had applied for licences
to operate domestic and international flights in the country. Of
these, seven have been short-listed and include those fully
owned by Saudis, Gulf-Arab firms and consortiums of Saudi-Gulf
and Saudi-Chinese companies, the state-run news agency reported.
The names of bidders were not revealed but authorities will meet
with the short-listed firms in August to talk about the plans.
Most of those seeking a licence are eyeing low-cost flights
in the kingdom, where business travel is rising and religious
tourism is booming.
"There are several motivations to look at this market,
including the amount of business travel and also religious
travel that people perform. Despite all that movement the market
has no exposure to low-cost travel," said Stickland.
Qatar Airways has said it wants to launch a new airline
based in Saudi Arabia and is keen to invest in the kingdom's
domestic aviation sector.
Sources close to discussions said most bids were from local
Saudi firms looking to pick up aviation licences. Firms from
neighbouring Bahrain have also shown keen interest.
"We are not applying directly for a licence but we do not
rule out working along with partners," Richard Nuttall, chief
executive of Manama-based budget carrier Bahrain Air, told
Reuters.
The open skies plan is being welcomed by Saudi residents,
worst affected by the limited air network in the country of more
than 27 million.
"As a customer I feel I'm stuck with lousy options all the
time. Opening the market will force focus and differentiation,
competitive prices and packages to win the satisfaction of
customers," said Hasnaa Mokhtar, 35, an executive at a
multinational in Jeddah.
Complaints about being booted off flights to make way for
VIPs a nd waiting eight hours in queues for a seat are common in
Saudi public forums, including online social media sites.
Mariam Alawi, a 28-year-old Saudi housewife, says most
aircraft used in the country are worn out and look like "the
inside of a gym bag" with broken seats and entertainment systems
that don't work.
Residents hope the open-skies policy will bring cheaper
travel, better services and more jobs.
"Right now it is more like take it or leave it, their way
or the highway, but once they feel the pressure of other
airlines offering exceptional service, cheaper prices, more
punctual flights, then they will really strive to retain their
customers," Mokhtar said.
The kingdom is investing heavily in aviation infrastructure
to back the industry's expansion plans, including building
multi-billion dollar projects to expand capacity at the
country's airports, including Riyadh.
Traffic through the capital's airport, which was originally
designed to process 9 million passengers a year, has already
reached around 15 million.
The country is also planning a 27 billion riyal ($7.2
billion) airport in Jeddah, which it will finance through
Islamic bonds, or sukuk, to raise its capacity to 30 million
passengers annually.
MORE REFORM NEEDED
Riyadh is pushing forward with several economic reforms,
passing a much-awaited housing mortgage law this month that is
expected to stimulate the property market.
It is also discussing opening the stock market to direct
investment by foreign institutions. Authorities have mostly
completed technical preparations for this, which would subject
Saudi firms - including any domestic airlines that listed their
shares - to more market discipline.
The Saudi aviation market boom is, however, viewed with
scepticism by some who feel more reform is needed to provide a
level playing field for all investors.
The government still controls domestic air fares and,
according to analysts, also subsidises fuel for Saudi Arabian
Airlines, which the government has begun to privatise but which
is still state-controlled.
With a price cap on domestic flights, private airlines have
struggled with their profit margins. In 2010 a third carrier,
Sama Airlines, was forced to suspend its operations.
Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said this month
that some of the Saudi government's policies were hindering
growth opportunities for airline operators. He called for the
government to take a fresh look at these policies.
"The first experience with Sama and NAS was not successful
because it was missing the right policies and procedures as well
as fair treatment compared to Saudi Airlines," Saudi-based
economic analyst Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh said.
"Now, under the new procedures, they must show that there is
fair and equitable treatment between the carriers and Saudi
Airlines. Otherwise the local market will not be competitive and
they will face a lot of challenges."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)