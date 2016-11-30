Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
DUBAI Nov 30 National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, said on Wednesday it had signed a $350 million Islamic 10-year financing deal to pay for the building of five oil tankers.
The 10-year murahaba financing was arranged by Standard Chartered, which also contributed to the deal along with Arab National Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, it said.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.
The tankers were previously ordered from South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.