JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 26 Banque Saudi
Fransi plans to sell its 27 percent stake in Bemo
Saudi Fransi Syria and its 10 percent share in Bemo Lebanon, the
bank said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
The bank's chairman, Saleh al-Omair, said the financial
risks in Syria do not permit Banque Saudi Fransi to continue as
a partner, the statement said.
Syria has been hit by eight months of unrest, resulting in
thousands of casualties, with protesters calling for an end of
President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
"Effective immediately, Banque Saudi Fransi is no longer
represented in the board of directors of Bemo Saudi Fransi Syria
and Bemo Lebanon," the statement said.
"The directors representing Banque Saudi Fransi in the two
banks submitted their immediate resignations from the board of
directors of Bemo Saudi Fransi Syria and Bemo Lebanon," it
added.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Keiron Henderson)