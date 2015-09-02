DUBAI, Sept 2 The impact of lower oil prices
will soon start to weigh on Saudi Arabia's banks, which are
likely to see bad loans edge higher by the end of the year,
according to Standard & Poor's.
Lenders in the kingdom have so far managed to defy many
analysts' expectations by posting generally healthy results,
despite the roughly 60 percent slide in oil prices since June of
last year.
The ratings agency said it usually took a few quarters for
asset quality issues to surface in a less resilient economy.
"Over the past few years, we have seen a stabilisation in
asset quality and it has been a story of declining credit
losses. But we now believe that through the end of this year we
will begin to see credit losses picking up," said Timucin Engin,
a banking analyst at S&P.
The ratio of banks' non-performing loans to total loans
stood at 1.2 percent in the first quarter, up from 1.1 percent
in 2014, according to data from the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Agency, the central bank. That is down from its peak of 3.3
percent in mid-2010 when the kingdom's financial sector suffered
some fallout from the global financial crisis.
S&P said historical data suggested there was a clear link
between non-performing loans and oil prices. After oil prices
sunk to a low of around $30 per barrel in late 2008, the ratio
of bad loans more than doubled in the subsequent months, its
data indicated.
The link is likely to be reinforced if, as expected, the
government begins to slow spending, pumping less money into the
economy.
Still, analysts are not overly worried about the health of
the banking sector as the regulator requires lenders to keep
coverage ratios well above the requirements proposed by Basel
III and requires banks to make provisions for loans before they
sour.
"Banks are cognizant of this [rising credit losses] and we
would expect a gradual pickup in provisions," said Suha Urgan,
another banking analyst at S&P.
