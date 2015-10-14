* Three-month Saudi interbank rate hits one-year high
* May soon reach 1 pct for first time since global crisis
* Banks can cope with bond issues for at least another year
* But jittery banks holding back funds from market
* Asset-liability mismatches may worsen
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Oct 14 Saudi Arabian money rates have
entered a long-term uptrend that may end only when oil prices
recover, bankers say, as the money market becomes one of the
conduits through which cheap oil affects every corner of the
economy.
So far, most stock market investors and ordinary Saudis have
focused on expectations that state spending will contract as low
oil prices slash the government's revenues, forcing it to
economise.
But cheap oil is also driving up interbank rates, increasing
the costs of corporate and consumer loans, and that will
eventually deliver an additional blow to investment and
consumption.
Rates are rising both because flows of new oil money into
banks have shrunk, and because the government is borrowing money
from the banks to cover a budget deficit created by cheap oil.
The three-month Saudi Interbank Offered Rate
(SAIBOR), which hovered at a three-year low of 0.77
percent between March and July, hit a one-year high of 0.93625
percent on Wednesday.
Some bankers think the rate could in coming weeks hit 1.0
percent for the first time since April 2009, when the local
money market was grappling with the global financial crisis.
"SAIBOR is reflecting tighter liquidity conditions in the
market," said Aqib Mehboob, senior analyst at Saudi Fransi
Capital in Riyadh.
"Whilst the pressure had been building, the trigger was the
government bond issuance, which cemented expectations of higher
government borrowing from the local market."
CENTRAL BANK
The government started issuing bonds in July for the first
time since 2007, selling about 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion)
per month and covering roughly half of the deficit it is
believed to be running with Brent oil around $50 per
barrel. It is meeting the other half by liquidating foreign
assets.
There's no immediate danger of banks running out of money to
buy the bonds. Commercial banks' non-statutory deposits at the
central bank plus holdings of central bank bills totalled 228
billion riyals in August, central bank data shows.
That's enough to cover 11 months of bond sales at the
current pace without causing the banks to divert money from
private sector lending.
The banks could bring money back from abroad; their net
foreign assets totalled 219 billion riyals in August.
But several factors are causing banks to hold back funds,
pushing up rates. One is the open-ended nature of the bond
issuance programme; the finance ministry has not set any limit
for it in terms of time or size. If oil stays around $50 for
years, heavy government bond issuance may become a permanent
feature.
Another problem is that bond tenors of five, seven and 10
years mean Saudi banks hold more of their assets in long-term
instruments yet remain heavily dependent on short-term funding.
This may increase the risk of liquidity squeezes.
"We expect a further widening of the structural asset
maturity mismatch in the system due to our expectation of a
gradual shift from shorter- to longer-term assets," credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's said in a report last month.
"Saudi banks are almost entirely funded via local customer
deposits that generally have less than six months' maturity and
account for 74 percent of total liabilities."
Pressure on liquidity may increase further if the United
States hikes interest rates in coming months, and if any
slowdown in the Saudi economy due to cheap oil causes banks to
set aside more money for bad loans.
"We believe that the sector's non-performing loans have
bottomed out and will trend higher," said Mehboob.
"Historically, there is a negative relationship between oil
prices and sector NPLs - thus lower oil prices will result in
sector NPLs rising and higher provisions."
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)