DUBAI/RIYADH Feb 19 Saudi Binladin Group (SBG)
has received substantial payments from the Saudi Arabian
government to settle debts since the start of this year, a boost
to the struggling construction conglomerate and to the kingdom's
economy, banking sources said.
SBG has received 2.4 billion riyals ($640 million) so far
this year for its work on state projects including the King
Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, one banker said,
declining to be named because the matter is not public.
A second banker, whose institution has direct exposure to
SBG, put the figure for payments to the group since the
beginning of 2017 at 3.1 billion riyals. Details of banks'
financial information on SBG can vary because they are involved
in different loans to it.
"Government payments have come through to contracting firms
- I've seen them show up in the accounts," a third banker said,
though he added that overall, the government still had
considerable unpaid debts to the Saudi construction sector.
Binladin and a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Finance
did not respond to requests for comment.
The Saudi building sector was hit hard last year as the
government, its finances strained by low oil prices, delayed
paying contractors for their work - in some cases, by more than
a year. The situation began to improve towards the end of 2016,
however, after Riyadh raised $17.5 billion in an international
bond issue.
Finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters in late
December that the government had paid 100 billion riyals to the
private sector over the previous two months, and expected to pay
an additional 30 billion riyals soon. He also pledged to pay
future debts within 60 days of receiving the invoice.
The latest payments to SBG are important for the economy
because they suggest the government is so far keeping its
promises and has not resumed freezing payments at the start of
the new fiscal year.
Last year's freeze caused a funding squeeze in the money
markets that sent the three-month interbank offered rate
soaring to an eight-year high of 2.386 percent in
late October. This threatened to hurt the economy by making it
much more expensive for companies to raise operating money.
The resumption of government payments late last year began
to pull money rates back down, and in the last few weeks the
drop has accelerated as fresh funds have flowed into the economy
from the government. The three-month rate hit 1.863 percent on
Sunday, its lowest level since April 2016.
Bankers said further falls in money rates over the coming
weeks would depend largely on whether the government continued
paying its debts. Officials have not disclosed how much
outstanding debt remains to be paid; some bankers estimate that
around 70 percent of all the goverment's arrears have been
settled.
Although the payments to SBG will help the group, bankers
noted that it would still suffer from the interest lost during
the time it was not paid.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that creditors had
agreed in principle to a request by SBG for a two-year extension
on a 10 billion riyal Islamic credit facility used to finance
its building work at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Bolton)