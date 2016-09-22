KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 22 The Saudi finance
ministry has resumed payments to Saudi Binladin Group (SBG), the
kingdom's biggest construction firm, for its work on government
projects, Saudi Okaz newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an
adviser to the chairman.
SBG was hard hit last year as low oil prices forced the
government - its chief customer - to cancel or suspend projects
and delay payments.
It was then barred from receiving new state contracts after
one of its cranes toppled into Mecca's Grand Mosque during a
storm, killing 107 people, though that ban has now been lifted.
"With the series of payments to follow from the ministry of
finance, the entire rights of 10,000 contractors, suppliers,
traders that deal with SBG will be met," adviser Abdullah
Basodan told the newspaper.
He said SBG chairman Bakr Binladin had met employees to
reassure them about the future of the company.
The firm has been the leading builder in the kingdom for
several years, delivering a number of major buildings including
the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
But its lofty status has come under threat from government
spending cuts and economic reforms as well as its temporary
suspension from new state contracts.
A cash squeeze left it struggling under an estimated $30
billion in debt owed to local and international lenders, an
amount large enough to cause potential stress for the Saudi
banking system.
The company has laid off about 77,000 foreign workers and
plans to cut thousands of jobs held by Saudi nationals, a local
newspaper reported in May.
On Tuesday, sources told Reuters SBG had requested a second
extension on an 817 million riyal ($218 million) Islamic loan
being used to fund construction at the Grand Mosque.
