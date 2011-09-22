* CPC has held meetings with banks in the kingdom - sources

By David French

DUBAI, Sept 22 Construction Products Holding Co (CPC), Saudi Arabia's largest manufacturer of building materials and a unit of Binladin Group, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) and will soon mandate banks for the potential share sale, sources said.

Pitching meetings have taken place in the kingdom and the company is due to appoint a financial advisor for the offering, as well as lead managers and bookrunners, by the middle of next month, according to two bankers with knowledge of the events.

About 30 percent of the company has been earmarked for public sale, one of the sources said, with a potential IPO taking place on the Saudi bourse Tadawul in either 2012 or 2013.

The value of the IPO will be determined by a bookbuilding process, the source added, although its large size will likely require "two, possibly three banks" to underwrite it.

The underwriting banks will be appointed closer to the time, although they are likely to be the same institutions that are mandated to advisory and lead manager roles, the source said.

The sources declined to be identified as the talks have not yet been made public.

Saudi law requires IPOs to be underwritten before their launch.

CPC provides up to 80 percent of the building materials required for construction projects in Saudi Arabia and has more than 30 manufacturing facilities across the kingdom.

Last month, Standard Chartered said its private equity arm had brought a minority stake in CPC for $75 million, its first investment in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has said it will spend $400 billion in the five years to 2013 to improve its infrastructure.

Binladin Group is one of the largest construction firms in Saudi Arabia and was appointed last month to construct the 75 billion riyal ($20 billion) Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, which is slated to be the world's tallest building.

CPC was not available for comment outside business hours in Saudi Arabia, which is closed for the weekend.