* CPC has held meetings with banks in the kingdom - sources
* Co looking to offload about 30 pct stake - banking source
* Potential IPO to take place in 2012 or 2013
* Standard Chartered PE arm invested $75 mln in CPC in Aug
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 22 Construction Products Holding Co
(CPC), Saudi Arabia's largest manufacturer of building materials
and a unit of Binladin Group, is planning an initial public
offering (IPO) and will soon mandate banks for the potential
share sale, sources said.
Pitching meetings have taken place in the kingdom and the
company is due to appoint a financial adviser for the offering,
as well as lead managers and bookrunners, by the middle of next
month, according to two bankers with knowledge of the matter.
About 30 percent of the company has been earmarked for
public sale, one of the sources said, with a potential IPO
taking place on the Saudi bourse Tadawul in either 2012 or 2013.
The value of the IPO will be determined by a bookbuilding
process, the source added, although its large size will likely
require "two, possibly three banks" to underwrite it.
The underwriting banks will be appointed closer to the time,
although they are likely to be the same institutions that are
mandated to advisory and lead manager roles, the source said.
The sources declined to be identified as the talks have not
yet been made public. Saudi law requires IPOs to be underwritten
before their launch.
The pipeline of companies looking to list on the Tadawul
exchange is said to be sizeable but unfavourable market
conditions have meant that the number of IPOs launching has been
limited.
Hail Cement Co, the third public offering of 2011 in the
kingdom, is due to complete on Monday. Hail is looking to raise
489.5 million riyals ($130.5 million) in a 50 percent offering
through local investment bank GIB Capital.
Equity markets are a popular source of funding for Saudi
companies, given the nascent bond markets and a slowdown in bank
lending in the kingdom, and this is likely to draw a number of
large private companies to list as they look to fund expansion
plans, bankers say.
"The equity market is huge and companies want to enter it,"
one of the bankers said. "We are now seeing companies that the
public have long waited to list beginning their preparations,
including the likes of CPC."
CPC provides up to 80 percent of the building materials
required for construction projects in Saudi Arabia and has more
than 30 manufacturing facilities across the kingdom.
Last month, Standard Chartered said its private
equity arm had brought a minority stake in CPC for $75 million,
its first investment in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has said it will spend $400 billion in the five
years to 2013 to improve its infrastructure.
Binladin Group is one of the largest construction firms in
Saudi Arabia and was appointed last month to construct the 75
billion riyal ($20 billion) Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, which is
slated to be the world's tallest building.
CPC was not available for comment outside business hours in
Saudi Arabia, which is closed for the weekend.
