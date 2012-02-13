(Adds Malaysian comment on extradition)
JEDDAH/DUBAI, Feb 13 A young Saudi blogger
and columnist has been deported to his homeland to face trial
soon after fleeing from death threats triggered by comments on
the social network Twitter seen as blasphemy against the Prophet
Mohammad.
Hamza Kashgari, 23, fled Saudi Arabia four days ago but was
arrested by police in Malaysia en route to New Zealand.
Malaysia, which has a majority Muslim population and enjoys
close ties with Arab states, sent back Kashgari on Sunday.
A former columnist for the Al Bilad newspaper, Kashgari had
sent a series of Twitter posts, or tweets, one week ago of an
imaginary conversation with the Prophet Mohammad.
In Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and home to
Islam's two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, such comments
could be considered blasphemy and punishable by death under the
kingdom's strict interpretation of Islam.
Kashgari has apologised at length for his posts, however,
and a Saudi lawyer said while he faced harsh punishment, it was
unlikely to be the death penalty.
Interior and foreign ministry spokesmen declined to comment
on Kashgari's status, although Saudi Information Minister
Abdul-Aziz Khoja responded to the incident via Twitter.
"When I read what he posted, I wept and got very angry that
someone in the country of the Two Holy Mosques attacks our
Prophet in a manner that does not fit a Muslim...," Khoja said.
"I have given instructions to ban him from writing for any
Saudi newspaper or magazine, and there will be legal measures to
guarantee that," he said.
Writing on the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, Kashgari sent
three tweets of a fictional conversation with the Prophet.
Addressing the Prophet, Kashgari said he "loved the rebel in
you" and that he "loved some aspects of you, hated others".
The reaction on the Internet was swift and vitriolic.
First, there was a flurry of angry comments on Twitter -
estimated at more than 30,000 in 24 hours. A Facebook page,
"Saudi people want punishment for Hamza Kashgari," has quickly
grown to more than 20,000 members.
CALLS FOR EXECUTION
"The only choice is for Kashgari to be killed and crucified
in order to be a lesson to other secularists," an online reader
of al-Madina newspaper, Abu Abdulrahman, commented on the news
of Kashgari's extradition on Sunday.
Malaysia's government defended on Monday its decision to
extradite Kashgari. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch
had called on Malaysia not to deport Kashgari.
"Don't think that Malaysia is safe for them to seek shelter
here and avoid being traced. We will not allow them to use
Malaysia as a transit," Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was
quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.
Hishammuddin said Kashgari had been arrested following a
request from Saudi Arabia and clarified that the operation had
not involved Interpol. A Malaysian police spokesman had told
Reuters on Friday that the arrest was part of an operation
involving the international police agency.
"I hope this issue is not politicised on the basis of
freedom and human rights," Hishammuddin said. "We received a
request from Saudi Arabia and we will not protect anyone who is
wanted."
A YouTube video of a tearful Saudi cleric Nasser al-Omar
calling for Kashgari to be arrested and tried went viral.
Kashgari will probably face trial soon, Saudi officials told
Reuters.
"Thank God that he has repented and we hope that Allah will
accept it. If, God forbid, there is a trial, we ask for it to be
a lenient one," said a person close to Kashgari's family.
Although Kashgari will almost certainly receive a harsh
punishment, he is likely to avoid the death penalty if he
formally repents in court, said Saudi lawyer Sulaiman al-Jomaii.
"His case is dependent on his repentance. If he repents (in
court) then it will be as if he has not committed a crime and
there is no Saudi law that details a punishment for his offense
if he repents," Jomaii said.
"(This) is a struggle between moderate, true Islam and
extreme Islam. Moderate Islam is tolerant. The young man
(Kashgari) made a mistake, a big blunder and he must apologise,"
said Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi. "I'm sure that the state
is kind and it should not come under pressure. He is only 23
years old. Young people go through these kinds of doubts."
Kashgari removed the offending Twitter comments six hours
after posting them and issued a long public apology, but his
family said he fled the country because he had feared for his
life.
Before his arrest Kashgari said in an interview with the
U.S. news website Daily Beast that he did not think he could
ever go home because of the death threats, but was also defiant.
"I view my actions as part of a process toward freedom. I
was demanding my right to practice the most basic human rights -
freedom of expression and thought - so nothing was done in
vain," Kashgari was quoted as saying. "I believe I'm just a
scapegoat for a larger conflict. There are a lot of people like
me in Saudi Arabia who are fighting for their rights."
Saudi Arabia is one of the most conservative states in the
Arab world. There is tension over the pace of gradual political,
economic and social reforms in Saudi Arabia aimed at reconciling
the Islamic kingdom's conservative traditions with a young,
increasingly outward looking population.
INTROSPECTIVE LONER
A graduate of the University of King Abdulaziz with a major
in Islamic studies, Kashgari had left the Al Bilad newspaper
five weeks before the incident due to disagreements over money
and his writing.
"Hamza always liked being alone, he wasn't a social person,"
said a senior editor at Al Bilad. "He had a broken look in his
eyes and I think that was a sign of sadness or depression. He's
a poet and had a lot of philosophical ideas."
The editor said the young writer had learned the Koran by
heart and always had good manners, noting that none of his
columns had touched on controversial religious ideas.
Despite a tightening of media rules after the spread of
popular revolts through the Arab world over the past year,
Saudis are increasingly turning to online news, social
networking and satellite television for information.
That has made social media an especially popular - and
closely-watched - forum for exchanging views.
