RIYADH, July 9 Saudi Arabia has issued bonds
worth 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to local banks this year to
finance its budget deficit, its central bank governor was quoted
saying by al-Iqtisadiya daily on Friday.
The bonds will help pay for a budget deficit now forecast to
exceed the 145 billion riyals previously expected, Fahad
al-Mubarak, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) governor was
quoted by al-Iqtisadiya as telling a news conference on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Angus McDowall; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)