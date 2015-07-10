RIYADH, July 9 Saudi Arabia has issued bonds worth 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to local banks this year to finance its budget deficit, its central bank governor was quoted saying by al-Iqtisadiya daily on Friday.

The bonds will help pay for a budget deficit now forecast to exceed the 145 billion riyals previously expected, Fahad al-Mubarak, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) governor was quoted by al-Iqtisadiya as telling a news conference on Thursday. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Angus McDowall; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)