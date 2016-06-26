BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, June 26 Saudi Arabia has chosen Citigroup , HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange its highly anticipated sovereign bond issue, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
Banks had pitched for roles on the transaction earlier this month; financiers speculated the issue could be worth more than $10 billion.
The kingdom is turning to international debt markets to help plug a budget shortfall caused by the fall in oil prices in the last two years.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.