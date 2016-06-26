* Citi, JP, HSBC picked as global coordinators - sources
* Other banks likely added before sale - source
* Expected 5-yr, 10-yr tranches - source
* Likely one of largest EM bond sales ever
By David French and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, June 26 Saudi Arabia has chosen Citigroup
, HSBC and JP Morgan to manage its debut
sovereign bond issue, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said on Sunday, in what could be one of the largest-ever
emerging market debt offerings.
The kingdom is turning to international debt markets to help
plug a budget shortfall caused by the fall in oil prices in the
last two years. It ran a record deficit of nearly $100 billion
in 2015, with another substantial fiscal gap due this year.
The Saudi offering is expected to be about the same as the
largest-ever emerging market debt sale - Argentina's $16.5
billion issue in April - and larger than Qatar's $9 billion deal
in May, currently the largest bond from the Gulf.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry declined to comment.
The trio of banks have been chosen as global coordinators of
the transaction, according to one of the sources, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the information isn't public.
That means more banks are likely to be added to the roster,
in other roles such as bookrunner, before the sale.
Banks had pitched for roles on the transaction earlier this
month, with those which had participated in the kingdom's $10
billion loan considered most likely to secure roles on the bond.
HSBC and JP Morgan coordinated that loan, along with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Citigroup provided funding for the
facility.
The timing of the transaction is likely to be after the
summer, given the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at
the start of July, which will last for around 10 days in the
kingdom. Global markets are still extremely volatile after
Britain's decision to withdraw from the European Union.
When Saudi Arabia does approach the market, it is expected
to structure the deal with a tranche lasting for five years and
another running for 10 years, the second source said.
The transaction is likely to be the first of many to help
deal with the Saudi budget shortfall. It has been issuing
domestic bonds worth 20 billion riyals ($5.33 billion) a month
since last August.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Additional Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by
Andrew Torchia, King)