* Most firms delay deciding on any major Saudi build-up
* Fund inflows in initial period likely to be modest
* Regulatory obstacles also play a role
* Many firms to handle Saudi business from Dubai
* Indirect investment via P-notes may remain attractive
By Marwa Rashad and Nadia Saleem
RIYADH/DUBAI, June 4 The opening of Saudi
Arabia's bourse to direct foreign investment may create billions
of dollars of business but international banks and fund managers
are cautious about expanding their operations in the kingdom.
Regulatory obstacles and uncertainty about the size of fund
inflows are deterring foreign firms from undertaking any quick
build-up in their staffing and office space in Riyadh.
Instead, 10 days before the bourse opens on June 15, most
plan to delay any decision on significant expansion of Saudi
operations. Initially at least, many intend to handle any new
Saudi business remotely, via regional offices in Dubai.
Rami Sidani, head of frontier investments at Schroders, said
its Middle East office in Dubai had the resources and analyst
coverage necessary for handling Saudi business.
Schroders is not for now applying to the Capital Market
Authority to invest directly in Saudi stocks because it has
already been able to buy them indirectly through participatory
notes, he said.
Other fund firms may seek licences more aggressively but
regulatory issues, such as the unresolved question of how
P-notes might be converted into direct stock holdings, will
deter some, he added.
"Saudi is very keen on attracting international investors to
the market and positioning it in a competitive way compared to
other emerging markets. In order to do that, they will have to
tackle the challenges."
LICENCES
Many foreign firms have been slow to establish themselves
within Saudi Arabia because of regulatory barriers around
markets and factors such as difficulty in obtaining visas for
foreigners.
Fewer than a dozen big international banks and securities
firms have units that can deal in Saudi stocks.
The opening of the $566 billion stock market, the largest in
the Arab world, could help to change that isolation. Tens of
billions of dollars of foreign equity investment could enter in
coming years, analysts estimate.
For the next year, however, inflows look set to remain
modest - perhaps tens of millions or a few hundred million
dollars a month, not enough to justify a big expansion of Saudi
operations for most firms.
Saudi equity valuations are currently high by global
standards and oil prices low. A key boost to the market would be
its inclusion in MSCI's emerging market index, but MSCI says
this wouldn't happen before June 2017.
Also, the CMA is imposing ceilings on foreign ownership; for
example, foreigners can't own over 10 percent of the market's
value.
Such curbs help to explain why, since Riyadh announced its
intention last July to open its market, only one major foreign
fund manager has opened a new office there: Ashmore, which has a
Saudi head count of 12.
Ashmore plans to apply this month for a direct investment
licence, but other big institutions have not revealed their
intentions. Bankers think up to a dozen licences could be
awarded initially; the CMA declined comment.
Many companies say they see long-term potential in Saudi
Arabia but want to see how the market fares before any big
expansion.
"We look at Saudi Arabia as a very important growth market
for us in the Middle East and are very interested in expanding
our investment banking operations here depending on how the
market develops in two to three years' time," said Credit Suisse
Saudi Arabia chief executive Abdulaziz bin Hassan.
P-NOTES
Much may depend on how authorities choose to treat P-notes.
Foreigners already indirectly own an estimated 1.5-2 percent of
the market via P-notes and other swaps.
If authorities don't create a cheap way for P-notes to be
converted into underlying shares, many people may keep investing
indirectly. Transaction costs for P-notes are three to four
times those for direct share purchases, but P-notes don't count
towards some foreign ownership ceilings, making them attractive.
Foreign institutions may have little incentive to build
operations in Riyadh if can continue to invest indirectly
through P-notes.
Another indirect channel to invest in Saudi stocks, initial
public offer funds, is expanding; eight such funds have been
licensed this year.
Saudi Fransi Capital, an arm of Banque Saudi Fransi
, has expanded its operations this year in anticipation
of the market opening - by creating a subsidiary in Dubai, which
it will use as a base to handle foreign investors.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)