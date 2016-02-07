DUBAI Feb 7 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange
(Tadawul) is not certain that it can join international index
compiler MSCI's emerging markets index in 2017, the exchange's
acting chief executive was quoted as saying.
The kingdom opened its market to direct foreign investment
in June last year. In November, the exchange's chief executive
at the time, Adel al-Ghamdi, told Reuters that he aimed for MSCI
entry by mid-2017.
But Khalid al-Hussan, who took over on an acting basis in
mid-November, told EconomicME magazine, a regional publication,
that "there is still a level of uncertainty of when this could
happen. There are multiple things to be considered, some of them
within the control of the exchange, some of them outside.
"If you ask me, I wish for 2017. But whether this is going
to happen or not, I don't know," he was quoted as saying.
Fund managers believe MSCI inclusion would draw billions of
dollars of fresh money to the Saudi market. So far, foreigners
have been lukewarm towards the bourse; they owned 4.58 percent
of total market capitalisation at the end of January.
Hussan said the exchange had been working closely with MSCI
to assess obstacles to inclusion. One is that trades must be
settled on the same day, a practice known as T+0; it means
foreigners must have large amounts of money on hand before
trading, which can be inconvenient given Riyadh's time zone and
its Sunday-Thursday business week. Many big emerging markets
have settlement after two days.
"Clearly, it is the T+0 issue that MSCI clients are having
with the Tadawul market. There might also be some issues with
foreign investor ownership limits," Hussan was quoted as saying.
He added that he did not think the kingdom could move away
from T+0 by 2017, and it was unclear whether MSCI would admit
Saudi Arabia merely on the basis of a commitment to make the
reform.
"If you change the T+0 environment, this takes us beyond
2017. If the Saudi Capital Market Authority decides to change
the settlement cycle, the change will take effect, let's say, in
2018," he said.
