By Marwa Rashad
| April 3
April 3 Saudi Arabia's long-awaited opening of
its stock market to foreigners will be "gradual", the country's
capital market regulator said on Tuesday.
"It is still within our strategy, but it should be done in
an orderly and gradual manner to make sure it does not impact
the market's stability," Abdulrahman al-Tuwaijri, chairman of
the Capital Market Authority (CMA), said at a meeting with
executives from listed companies that was attended by reporters.
"This gradual manner will happen, but we need time to make
it happen in a safe and orderly manner. We also need to make
sure it will not have any negative impact on the market."
The plan to widen foreign access to Saudi shares via limited
direct ownership has helped to boost the stock market in the
last several months. Analysts have predicted the market, the
largest in the Arab world, could open this year, but the CMA has
not given a date and Tuwaijri did not say anything concrete
about timing on Tuesday.
Foreigners can already buy Saudi shares through swap deals
made by international investment banks, and via a small number
of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The CMA is considering allowing qualified foreign investors
to take a capped share in each Saudi company, with international
buyers able to own a total of around 20 percent of the market's
value, according to proposals circulated to the financial
industry last year.
"Foreign investors already exist in the market through swap
agreements...also ETFs are available for foreign investors,"
Tuwaijri noted at the meeting in the offices of the Saudi
Chambers of Commerce.
"The percentage of foreign investors is still low at 3-4
percent," he added.
(Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Ibrahim al-Mutawa; Writing By
Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)