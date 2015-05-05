(Adds comments on foreign ownership, MSCI, other issues)
RIYADH May 5 A new government policy-making
council in Saudi Arabia may accelerate privatisations of
state-owned companies, Saudi Stock Exchange chief executive Adel
al-Ghamdi said on Tuesday.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs, comprising
top officials, was created by King Salman when he took the
throne in January.
Ghamdi, speaking at a major financial conference a day after
the Capital Market Authority released rules allowing direct
foreign investment in the Saudi stock market, said he believed
10 companies might be possible candidates for privatisation. He
did not name them.
"There will be plenty of demand (from companies) for IPOs
going forward," Ghamdi said, adding later that he was not
speaking with knowledge of the council's deliberations.
He also said he expected more cross-listings of stocks
between Saudi Arabia and other markets in the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council.
All types of foreigners combined, including GCC nationals
and foreigners resident in Saudi Arabia, own 7.7 percent of the
Saudi stock market, Ghamdi said. GCC citizens and resident
foreigners can already buy stocks directly; the market-opening
rules apply to foreign-based institutions.
Saudi institutions own 23.6 percent. One of the main goals
of opening the market is to increase the role of institutional
investors and reduce the dominance of retail investors, many of
whom tend to trade short-term.
One restriction in the market-opening rules, which has been
criticised by fund managers, limits foreigners to owning no more
than 10 percent of the market by value. Ghamdi noted, however,
that indirect investment channels such as exchange-traded funds
were not subject to such limits, so foreigners could use these
channels to increase their ownership.
Ghamdi said he hoped international index compiler MSCI would
put the Saudi market in its group of candidates to be considered
for inclusion in indexes. Analysts believe that if MSCI begins
the process of considering Saudi Arabia this year, the market
could enter its emerging market index as soon as mid-2017.
By March 2015, 45 percent of all announcements in the Saudi
market were in English as well as Arabic. As part of efforts to
facilitate foreign investment, the exchange is looking to raise
that proportion, Ghamdi said.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)