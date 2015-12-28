DUBAI Dec 28 Saudi Arabia plans to issue international bonds in 2016 to help maintain the solvency of the kingdom's banking system, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf was quoted as saying by local newspaper al-Eqtisadiah on Monday.

In July the kingdom resumed issuing local currency bonds to banks for the first time since 2007 to cover a budget deficit created by low oil prices, selling debt worth 115 billion riyals ($30.7 billion) to this point.

Saudi Arabia will post a budget deficit of 326 billion riyals in 2016, slightly lower than the 367 billion riyals forecast for the current year, it was revealed on Monday.

($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; editing by John Stonestreet)