Dec 30 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget. COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals directly, 6 mln riyals indirectly Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals Qassim Agricultural Co No significant impact Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals (PetroRabigh) Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset by higher electricity tariffs Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Torchia)