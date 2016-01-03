(Adds companies reporting since end of last week)
Jan 3 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing
estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity
and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget.
COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in
2016, declining
amount to 2020
Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct
Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals
directly, 6 mln
riyals indirectly
Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals
Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals
Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals
National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals
Qassim Agricultural Co No significant
impact
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals
(PetroRabigh)
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant
impact
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120
mln riyals in 2016
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct
Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals
Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset
by higher
electricity
tariffs
Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct
United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals
Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct
