RIYADH Dec 26 Saudi Arabia's government plans to spend 690 billion riyals ($184 billion) in 2012, cutting expenditure from an estimated 804 billion riyals this year, when social spending was ramped up in an effort to ensure political stability.

Announcing next year's state budget on Monday, the finance ministry said it projected the budget surplus, which depends largely on oil revenues, would shrink to just 12 billion riyals from 306 billion riyals this year. (Reporting by Angus MacDowall and Nour Merza; Editing by Andrew Torchia)