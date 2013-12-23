RIYADH Dec 23 Saudi Arabia's government
announced its 2014 state budget plan on Monday, projecting that
spending would rise a modest 4.3 percent from this year's
planned amount.
Spending and revenues are both projected to total 855
billion riyals ($228 billion) next year. That compares with
planned expenditure of 820 billion riyals and planned revenues
of 829 billion riyals for 2013.
Actual expenditure and revenues in Saudi Arabia often turn
out to be much larger than its projections, allowing the kingdom
to post big budget surpluses, as oil prices generally come in
higher than its conservative assumptions.