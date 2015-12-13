* 2016 budget expected to be released around Dec. 21
* Multi-year economic plan to follow
* King's son Mohammed bin Salman puts mark on policy
* Spending cuts may roughly halve 2016 deficit
* Taxes, fuel subsidy cuts expected in long term
By Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad
DUBAI/RIYADH, Dec 13 Saudi Arabia's government
is expected to announce spending cuts and a drive to raise
revenue from new sources as it lays out a strategy to cope with
an era of cheap oil, people familiar with Saudi policy-making
said.
Markets in the world's top oil exporter are jittery because
low crude prices have pushed state finances deep into deficit
and so far, the government has not revealed a detailed,
comprehensive plan to stem the flow of red ink.
But in coming weeks, authorities will make their intentions
clearer. The state budget for 2016 is expected to be released on
or around Dec. 21, official sources said.
In the following weeks, probably in January, the government
is to reveal a multi-year economic plan that may include
longer-term reforms such as cuts to energy subsidies and new
taxes.
The budget will be the first drafted by the administration
of King Salman, who took the throne in January, and the first
carrying the imprint of his son Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs
a powerful new Council of Economic and Development Affairs that
now dominates the economic policy apparatus.
So far Mohammed bin Salman, also defence minister, has
focused much of his energy on launching Saudi Arabia's military
intervention in Yemen. He is now expected to apply some of that
willingness to take radical action to the economy.
"A strategic review of economic policy is underway in the
government and officials are putting together a new framework
for managing the economy," said Khalid Alsweilem, a former
senior official at the central bank, now fellow at the Harvard
Kennedy School's Belfer Center in Boston.
He said much of the work was occurring at the Ministry of
Economy and Planning, where Adel al-Fakieh became minister in
April. As labour minister in 2010-2015, Fakieh developed a
reputation for implementing complex reforms.
Under Fakieh, the economy ministry has gained influence
while the Ministry of Finance has become less central, Alsweilem
said. "There's a 180 degree change in the way policy-making is
being done." The two ministries did not respond to requests for
comment.
CUTS
The government's deficit this year is expected to come in at
about 400-500 billion riyals ($107-133 billion), around 20
percent of gross domestic product.
To ease market jitters, the government will need to cut next
year's deficit sharply. Prominent Saudi economists contacted by
Reuters expect the 2016 budget to plan spending of about 800
billion riyals, roughly 20 percent lower than their estimate of
this year's actual spending.
The government is likely to curb public sector wage rises
and bonuses, but that is politically sensitive, so most spending
cuts would occur in public investment.
"The state has delivered a lot of infrastructure projects,
so spending should normally decline gradually over the next few
years," said Mazen al-Sudairi, research chief at al-Istithmar
Capital.
In the past Riyadh has often overspent its annual budget
plan, but one change introduced by Mohammed bin Salman is
expected to be stricter adherence to the plan. He told the New
York Times last month that one of his key challenges was "the
way we prepare and spend our budgets".
The result, if Brent oil stays around $40 a barrel next
year, could be a budget deficit of around 200 billion riyals -
still large, but enough of a reduction to let Riyadh slow the
liquidation of its foreign assets.
REFORMS
If oil stays cheap for years, deeper reforms will be needed
to stabilise state finances; the multi-year economic plan may
prepare the ground for this.
Officials have said they are looking at raising domestic
energy prices, potentially saving some of the over $100 billion
spent annually to keep prices low.
Subsidy cuts would start with rises in the cost of natural
gas feedstock and power for industry; politically difficult
hikes in domestic petrol prices would come later and be spread
over years, said a source familiar with official thinking.
The government is also considering privatisations and new
taxes. The cabinet has approved a tax on undeveloped urban land
that could be introduced as soon as the end of next year.
Saudi Arabia and five other Gulf Arab states have stepped up
talks on imposing a value-added tax across the region; a United
Arab Emirates official said governments were aiming to introduce
it in three years.
Alsweilem said that in the long term, it would not be enough
for Riyadh to increase domestic revenue sources - authorities
would need to develop non-oil sources of foreign exchange to
make up for oil revenues lost because of low prices.
Increasing non-oil exports would happen only slowly, so
Riyadh should also consider introducing new policies to preserve
its foreign assets and create a sovereign wealth fund to
increase returns on them, he said.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)