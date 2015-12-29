* Saudi cost-cutting indicates it will tolerate low oil
price
* Aramco chairman Falih says country can wait out rivals
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Dec 29 Saudi Arabia's planned cuts in
spending and energy subsidies signal that the world's largest
crude exporter is bracing for a prolonged period of low oil
prices.
The OPEC heavyweight shows no signs of wavering in the
long-term oil strategy it has orchestrated since last year.
Instead, it appears willing to continue tolerating cheap crude
to defend market share and wait for the market to balance
without cutting supplies, oil sources and analysts say.
In one of the strongest signals that the kingdom will stay
the course despite the impact on its finances, Saudi Aramco's
chairman Khalid al-Falih said it could outlast others.
"We see the market balancing sometime in 2016, we see demand
ultimately exceeding supply and soaking up a lot of the excess
inventory and prices in due course will respond regardless of
when and by how much," Falih told a news conference late on
Monday detailing next year's budget.
"Saudi Arabia more than anyone else has the capacity to wait
out the market until this balancing takes place," he said.
Analysts said the plans announced on Monday to shrink a
record state budget deficit with spending cuts, reforms to
energy subsidies and a drive to raise revenues from taxes and
privatisation showed Riyadh was expecting lower revenues.
"We don't see any changes to Saudi Arabia's oil policy - in
the context of oil production," said Amrita Sen, chief oil
analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.
"The budget changes suggest they are expecting oil prices to
stay low for some time and the reforms are a small step towards
addressing that."
BELT-TIGHTENING
The 2016 budget and reforms announcements marked the biggest
shake-up to economic policy in the kingdom for over a decade and
aimed to cut the government deficit to 326 billion riyals, down
from 367 billion riyals or 15 percent of gross domestic product
in 2015.
Next year's budget projects spending of 840 billion riyals,
down from 975 billion riyals spent in 2015.
The government also said it was hiking prices for fuels,
water and electricity as well as gas feedstock used by industry,
as part of politically sensitive subsidy reforms.
"Saudi Arabia can either spend its way out of the current
scenario or start belt-tightening. In the past the country has
spent lavishly on health, education and infrastructure in
difficult times knowing that oil prices will be supportive,"
said Asim Bakhtiar, head of research and investment advisory,
Saudi Fransi Capital.
"If oil has entered a down cycle then belt-tightening will
prevail."
Falih, who is also the health minister, became chairman of
Aramco, the world's biggest state energy firm, earlier this year
after more than 30 years in the company.
As one of one of a handful of Saudi figures whose views are
closely watched by traders and analysts for any insight into the
kingdom's oil thinking, Falih has long been considered a
possible successor to Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi.
His appearance at the news conference with two other
ministers, during which he shared his views on oil prices and
market assessment, was seen as a possible signal he could be
named oil minister when Naimi, 80, eventually retires.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC)rolled over its year-long strategy of pumping at will in
its Dec. 4 meeting, raising the stakes in its
survival-of-the-fittest market strategy.
Riyadh was the driving force behind OPEC's shift in policy
last year, rejecting calls to reduce output to support oil
prices that are trading this month at their lowest since 2004.
It chose instead to defend market share against
higher-cost-rivals.
Falih said the policy had borne fruit.
"Over the last year we have seen the down cycle in the oil
markets have a significant impact on both supply and demand.
Supply has plateaued in North America and started declining by
significant amounts and we expect that to continue or perhaps
accelerate in 2016," he said.
Brent was trading at around $36.85 a barrel on
Tuesday, a sharp drop from a high of $115 a barrel in June 2014
before OPEC's policy shift.
The Finance Ministry did not disclose the average oil price
assumed in its 2016 budget calculations but economists estimated
it was about $40 a barrel and saw crude production remaining
high at above 10 million barrels per day next year.
"We do not see Saudi Arabia... cutting production in order
to support upward movement in prices. So far, Saudi policy of
gaining market share has worked, with lower prices undercutting
both OPEC and non -OPEC competitors in key markets," wrote
analysts at Jadwa Investment, a leading Saudi financial firm, in
a note on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)