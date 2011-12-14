DUBAI Dec 14 Fahd bin Abdullah
al-Mubarak, chosen on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia's new central bank
governor, is a U.S.-educated former investment banker with
financial markets experience that could help open the Saudi
stock exchange to foreign investment.
Mubarak, whose appointment by King Abdullah to head the
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was a surprise, in some
ways contrasts starkly with his well-respected predecessor
Muhammad al-Jasser.
Jasser, who took office in February 2009, was a long-term
government official and central bank insider who began his
career at the finance ministry in 1981, and served as the
central bank's vice governor for almost 15 years.
Mubarak comes from outside the central bank and is a
private-sector, market-focused figure; he was previously
chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia,
and has worked in management positions relating to investment
management and corporate finance advisory services. He has also
held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
Analysts said it was very unusual for a top central banker
in Saudi Arabia to be appointed from outside the institution. So
Mubarak's appointment may indicate a desire by the authorities
to help the central bank deal with market reforms.
"We could not have worked with a better person in Saudi
Arabia who understands the Wall Street culture like he does his
home country," said one banker who worked with Mubarak at Morgan
Stanley.
Another person who used to work with Mubarak said he had "an
international way of thinking".
Saudi Arabia has been considering a wider opening of its
stock market, the biggest in the Gulf, for several years;
currently, foreigners have only very limited opportunities to
invest through indirect ownership and exchange traded funds that
track indexes.
There is no clear, public indication from Saudi authorities
that restrictions will be lifted any time soon. Officials have
said they want to move only gradually for fear of attracting
destabilising inflows of speculative money, and with funds
fleeing Western markets because of the euro zone debt crisis,
reforms could be particularly risky at present.
But expectations are growing. A senior executive of Saudi
Arabia's Bakheet Investment Group said in October that he
expected the kingdom to fully open its stock market to
foreigners in the first half of next year.
The central bank could play an important role in any opening
of the market because it would likely be involved in monitoring
and regulating capital flows into and out of the country.
INFLUENCE
Mubarak will head an institution which holds Saudi Arabia's
massive foreign assets; SAMA possessed $518 billion in net
foreign assets in October, according to the latest data.
He is not expected to change the conservative way in which
those assets, many of them in the form of U.S. Treasuries, are
managed. The finance ministry sets policy for investing the
country's oil wealth, analysts said.
In any case, major decisions in Saudi Arabia are usually
made collectively by the top leadership, so Mubarak may not
operate with the same independence as some Western central bank
governors.
"Any of the appointed officials will stick to the general
policy of the country. I don't think that the person's
personality will reflect on the position," said Talaat Hafez, a
member of the Saudi Economic Association, a business group.
"He can develop and improve, but there is an overall policy
that they stick to..."
However, Mubarak will to some extent be a financial diplomat
for Saudi Arabia, and his background appears to make him
well-suited for this role. Earlier this month, he spoke at a
Saudi-U.S. business forum in Atlanta entitled "Maintaining a
Stable Global Financial System: Shared Responsibility", where he
was quoted as saying that oil giant Saudi Aramco's huge
investments in the petroleum industry would ensure global energy
stability.
Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern
Province, played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom,
according to a brief biography provided by Morgan Stanley. He
was also a member of the team which discussed the partial
privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with
international oil companies.
He served as a member of the Shura Council, a consultative
body which advises the government on legislative matters, for
six years during which he was the vice chairman of its economic
and energy committee.
Mubarak holds a doctorate of philosophy degree in business
administration from the University of Houston in Texas; he also
has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and
master's degrees in business administration, engineering
management, and accountancy and taxation. He started his career
as assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd University of
Petroleum and Minerals.
