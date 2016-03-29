BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton announces launch of senior notes offering
DUBAI, March 29 Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia's central bank dropped 1.7 percent from the previous month to 2.19 trillion riyals ($584 billion) in February, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Assets fell 17.3 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since May 2012. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 before starting to shrink.
The central bank, which acts as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has been drawing down its assets to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
