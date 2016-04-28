BRIEF-Japan Feb unadjusted current account surplus 2.81 trln yen
* Japan Feb unadjusted current account balance +2,813.6 billion yen - mof (Reuters poll: +2615.6 billion yen) Further coverage: (Reporting By Minami Funakoshi)
DUBAI, April 28 The net foreign assets of Saudi Arabia's central bank dropped 1.0 percent from the previous month to 2.17 trillion riyals ($579 billion) in March, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Assets fell 16.2 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since April 2012. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August 2014 before starting to shrink.
The central bank, which serves as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has been drawing down its assets to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Japan Feb unadjusted current account balance +2,813.6 billion yen - mof (Reuters poll: +2615.6 billion yen) Further coverage: (Reporting By Minami Funakoshi)
HONG KONG, April 10 Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Monday as increased geopolitical risks combined with expensive valuations prompt investors to shun risky assets in favor of safe-haven bets such as government debt.