DUBAI Nov 26 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell 1.0 percent in October from the
previous month to 2.401 trillion riyals ($640 billion), their
lowest level since late 2012, official data showed on Thursday.
The central bank, which serves as Saudi Arabia's sovereign
wealth fund, has been liquidating assets to cover a huge state
budget deficit caused by low oil prices, which have slashed the
earnings of the world's top oil exporter.
The assets shrank 12.8 percent from a year earlier in
October. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August
last year before starting to dwindle.
The central bank's foreign assets, some of which are managed
by global fund firms, are mainly securities such as U.S.
Treasury bonds and deposits with banks abroad. Equities are
believed to account for only a small fraction of securities
holdings, perhaps 20 percent. The bulk of assets are believed to
be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The October data showed Saudi Arabia continuing to sell
foreign securities actively; the central bank's holdings of
these dropped 4.5 percent from the previous month to $427
billion.
While using some of the money raised to pay the government's
bills, the central bank also built up its deposits with banks
abroad, which climbed 10.5 percent to $151 billion.
