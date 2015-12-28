DUBAI Dec 28 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell 1.9 percent in November from the
previous month to 2.356 trillion riyals ($628 billion) as the
government liquidated assets to cover a huge budget deficit
caused by low oil prices.
Assets dropped 14.2 percent from a year earlier to their
lowest level since October 2012, central bank data showed on
Monday. They reached a record high of $737 billion in August
last year before starting to shrink.
The central bank acts as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth
fund and has born the brunt of financing the deficit, which
totalled 367 billion riyals this year, according to a Finance
Ministry statement on Monday.
The assets, some of which are managed by global fund firms,
are mainly securities such as U.S. Treasury bonds and deposits
with banks abroad. Equities are believed to account for only a
small fraction of securities holdings, perhaps 20 percent. The
bulk of assets are believed to be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The November data showed Saudi Arabia slowing its sales of
foreign securities; the central bank's holdings of these dropped
0.5 percent from the previous month to $425 billion. It drew
down its deposits with banks abroad by 5.4 percent to $143
billion.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Janet Lawrence)