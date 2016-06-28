Rattled euro zone bond market draws some comfort from Fed
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
DUBAI, June 28 Foreign assets at Saudi Arabia's central bank rose by $665 million in May to 2.148 trillion riyals ($572.9 billion), their first month-on-month rise since January 2015, official data showed on Tuesday.
The assets have been falling because Riyadh has been liquidating them to cover a big state budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
But the government, seeking to slow the decline by financing part of its deficit through borrowing from abroad, obtained a $10 billion syndicated loan from international banks in May. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had felt from U.S. President Donald Trump a willingness to work with Russia without prejudice during his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the RIA news agency reported.