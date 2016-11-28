DUBAI Nov 28 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank shrank by $10.8 billion from a month
earlier to $535.9 billion in October, as the government
liquidated reserves to cover a large budget gap caused by low
oil prices, official data showed on Monday.
Assets tumbled by 16.3 percent from a year earlier to their
lowest level since December 2011. They reached a record high of
$737 billion in August 2014 before starting to fall.
The assets are believed to be held mainly in U.S. dollars,
in the form of securities such as U.S. Treasury bonds and
deposits with banks abroad.
