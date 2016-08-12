DOHA Aug 12 Saudi Arabia's central bank
governor Ahmed al-Kholifey reiterated on Friday that the kingdom
was committed to keeping the riyal pegged to the U.S. dollar and
that it had "sufficient tools" to support its fixed exchange
rate policy.
"The governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency said the
organisation reiterates its ongoing commitment to the riyal's
exchange rate policy, currently at 3.75 against the U.S.
dollar," the central bank said in a statement on its website.
"Speculation that occurs from time to time about the riyal
in the forwards market is inaccurate. The organisation has
stressed on various occasions its continued commitment to the
current riyal policy and has sufficient tools to support the
exchange rate of the riyal.
"The fixed exchange rate policy has been followed for more
than three decades and is an important policy supporting the
kingdom's economy."
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Torchia)