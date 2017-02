RIYADH May 26 Saudi Arabia does not intend to alter its exchange rate policy, newly appointed central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told the state-linked Al Arabiya channel in a televised phone call on Thursday.

The kingdom's riyal currency has been suffering due to market speculation that the policy might change, Kholifey said, but added that there would be no benefits to this. (Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by John Stonestreet)